Juventus fans push McKennie to accept Aston Villa’s offer

Weston McKennie hasn’t yet agreed to terms with Aston Villa, but Juventus fans are pushing the USMNT international to ‘accept’ the offer so they can welcome Douglas Luiz.

A maxi-swap deal between Juventus and Aston Villa involving Douglas Luiz, Samuel-Iling Junior and McKennie has been put on hold as the American midfielder hasn’t yet accepted the offer from the English club, Sky Sport Italia reported on Tuesday.

The latest update seems to have upset most Juventus supporters who are pushing McKennie through social media to accept Aston Villa’s proposal.

The latest video the American midfielder posted on Instagram has been commented on by hundreds of Bianconeri supporters who, not always with polite manners, beg him to approve the transfer.

Many similar comments from Italian fans can be seen on X, formerly Twitter.

According to different sources, such as Tuttosport and Fabrizio Romano, the problem in the negotiation is not between Aston Villa and McKennie but between the midfielder and Juventus on the exit conditions. McKennie’s contract in Turin expires in June 2025 and the Serie A giants have refused to offer him a pay rise to extend his stay.