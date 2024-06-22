Juventus Eyeing Up Inter Milan & Italy Midfielder

Juventus are considering a move for Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi.

This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that there has not been any contact between the clubs yet, however, and the Nerazzurri have no interest in selling Frattesi.

Frattesi arrived at Inter last summer from Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri brought the Italian international in with significant expectations.,

Frattesi cost Inter a fee of well over €30 million in total. He had starred for two seasons at Sassuolo, and also become a regular in the Italian national team in the process.

Frattesi continues to be a key man for the Azzurri under Luciano Spalletti as he had become under Roberto Mancini.

In both of Italy’s group stage matches so far at EURO 2024, the 24-year-old has started.

The relative lack of playing time at Inter has raised one or two doubts about Frattesi’s future.

This is particularly the case considering the imminent arrival of Piotr Zielinski. The 30-year-old’s move from Napoli on a free transfer will only increase the competition for playing time.

According to Mediaset, Juventus are monitoring Frattesi’s situation.

One of the Bianconeri’s main priorities for the summer transfer window is the reinforce the midfield for new coach Thiago Motta.

And the prospect of Frattesi being potentially available would make for an enticing opportunity.

The fact that the 24-year-old is an Italian international with Serie A experience has Juventus on notice. If he were to want to leave Inter, they would be ready to move.

But according to Mediaset, Inter have little intention of letting go of Frattesi this summer. Not least selling him to a direct rival like Juventus.

Moreover, Mediaset report, Juventus have yet to reach out to Inter about a possible transfer.