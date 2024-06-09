Juventus eye moves for Brazilian duo at Aston Villa and Barcelona – report

Juventus are continuing in their pursuit of a possible deal with Aston Villa for former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz, and the Bianconeri could also be interested in Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque, according to Sunday’s reports.

Juventus remain in contact for Douglas Luiz

Juve began exploring a potential swap deal involving current midfielder Weston McKennie at the beginning of June, and though they will have to fend off interest from a number of Premier League clubs as well as convincing Aston Villa, La Gazzetta dello Sport confirm that the Bianconeri are still interested in getting a deal done.

If Juventus are unable to involve McKennie in a swap deal, it is understood that Douglas Luiz will cost them upwards of €40m.

Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and his Villa counterpart Monchi met in Turin last week, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, and have reportedly agreed to stay in contact and continue to discuss a potential deal.

Possible loan deal with Barcelona

Elsewhere, La Gazzetta suggest that Juventus could be interested in a loan deal for Barcelona teenager Vitor Roque, if he is to be made available by the Catalan giants.

Depending on their summer transfer business, the Old Lady could be left slightly short on attacking options, with the club reportedly being prepared to listen to offers for Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik and Federico Chiesa.

If that were to be the case, and if Barcelona were to agree to it, Juventus could be interested in bringing the 19-year-old Brazilian in on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.