Juventus eye Morata-Kean swap deal with Atletico Madrid – report

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing back former striker Alvaro Morata, and could include current forward Moise Kean to get the deal across the line, according to Friday’s reports in Italy.

Why Juventus want to include Kean in deal for Morata

Juventus are on the lookout for a new alternative option up top to take some of the load off Dusan Vlahovic, but they will first need to move on either, or both, of Kean and Arkadiusz Milik.

Juventus had come close to sending Kean out on loan to Atletico back in January before the move collapsed. That deal would have been an initial loan with an option to buy clause included in the contract.

The Bianconeri would reportedly accept an offer in the region of €15m for Kean, according to Calciomercato.com and Tuttosport. Morata’s release clause currently stands at €12m, which means that a direct swap is not unfeasible.

Kean also has suitors in Italy, including Fiorentina, Bologna and Parma, according to Friday’s reports, but the player’s salary, currently around €3m per season, is a touch too high for those aforementioned clubs.

Morata would also likely need to take a pay cut in order to join Juventus, as he reportedly earns a gross figure of €12m per season. Calciomercato suggest that the Spaniard could be persuaded into accepting roughly half of his current salary.