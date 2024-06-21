Juventus exclude Weston McKennie from club project

According to a report by Marco Guidi of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus deem Weston McKennie surplus to their project next season and have decided to consider him redundant. The club have informed him of their judgment recently and the American is searching for newer pastures.

McKennie became one of the Bianconeri’s best players in the 2023-24 season and were en route to renewing his contract but it got interrupted when the midfielder asked for a salary of €5 million net per year.

Juventus tried to include the 25-year-old in a swap deal to get Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz but he rejected the movements.

It is not clear that McKennie’s future lies elsewhere as the Turin-based club conveyed their message to the player’s entourage of leaving him out of the registered squad for the new campaign.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN