Juventus emerge as threat to Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee deal

Manchester United and Juventus’ summer windows seem to be endlessly entwined as the Old Lady have now taken an interest in signing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

The Serie A giants also reportedly hold an interest in United attackers Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

United need a forward to help out Rasmus Hojlund, as he was often left as the only available option to lead the line in his debut season.

The Red Devils have been linked to numerous names such as Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyökeres but one name that has come more into the picture as of late is that of the Dutch striker Zirkzee who is currently on international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

It has been reported that Erik Ten Hag’s men have asked the Bologna striker to wait until July for a decision on his future so that they can trigger his €40 million release clause which becomes active then.

However, numerous clubs such as AC Milan and Arsenal also harbour an interest in the 23 year old and it seems that Juventus could also be the next to make a play for the striker.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport report that Juventus’ new boss, Thiago Motta, has eyes for his former player at Bologna.

“Thiago literally shaped the talent of the Bayern school striker, making him a more unique than rare profile on the European scene. A centre forward with a sense of goal (even if 11 is a score that can certainly be improved) and the feet of an attacking midfielder, capable of playing even 30-40 metres from goal to free up space for the attacking midfielders.”

The Italians dream of pairing the Dutchman with Dusan Vlahovic but the Serbian’s wages make signing the Bologna forward an issue.

“The costs of Operation Zirkzee, as we know, are high. ‘We wouldn’t want to sell anyone, but the only one who has the power to decide his future is Joshua himself’ Bologna CEO, Claudio Fenucci has repeated several times.”

Interestingly, it is stated that Milan are slowing down their pursuit because “the new coach Fonseca has asked Ibrahimovic for another type of striker, more predatory in the area, therefore in Giroud style, also because unlike Juve the Rossoneri do not have another profile of striker to accompany Zirkzee.”

Secondly, “the player’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, continues to make no discounts on a €15 million commission and the via Aldo Rossi club does not intend to spend all this money.”

If the deal becomes about money, then United certainly stand a big advantage in the race when it comes to the cash-strapped Serie A clubs, even the giants of Juventus and AC Milan. However, it is unclear whether INEOS would welcome paying an agent so much themselves.

In addition, the player’s call up to Euro 2024 could also be advantageous as he is more likely to wait until after the Netherlands’ involvement is over to make a decision on his future, consequently delaying matters until July when his release clause becomes active for United to pounce, should he agree to the move.





