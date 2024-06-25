Juventus duo undergoing Aston Villa medicals in Douglas Luiz deal

Juventus pair Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea will both complete their Aston Villa medicals within the next 24 hours as part of the deal for Douglas Luiz.

Bianconeri sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli quickly identified the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder as the right option to bolster Thiago Motta’s squad this summer and opened talks with the Villans, who were happy to sell due to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Juventus will pay around €28m total plus send both Iling-Junior and Barrenechea as part of the deal for Douglas Luiz, who is the first of a handful of midfield signings this summer for the Old Lady. The club are also keen to sign Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

Aston Villa medicals for Juventus pair

TMW highlights how Iling-Junior will complete his medicals with Aston Villa in the coming hours before his Juventus teammate Barrenechea arrives to carry out the same process tomorrow, putting the deal for Douglas Luiz one step closer to completion. The Bianconeri will hold a 10% future resale clause on both players.

The 26-year-old Villans midfielder, who is currently away at the Copa America with Brazil, will complete his pre-transfer medicals in the United States before putting pen to paper on his Bianconeri contract.