Juventus DSYRE in the Final Eight of the eChampions League!

The 2023/2024 efootball season may have come to an end in April, with the final phase of eSerie A, but not for our eSports team, which is still engaged in a European competition - the eChampions League.

Let's go in order: on 19 April 2024 DaniPitbull concluded his eSerie A journey by reaching the Final Four, thus securing qualification for the eChampions League.

Our focus today is on the eChampions League: over the weekend of 11 May, the Juve player qualified for the play-offs by finishing third in his group - out of five participating teams. The following week, on 18 May, he played the Round of 32 and then the Round of 16 - both knockout matches - where DaniPitbull first defeated Lorient's Julien 'Fouma' Perbal 6-4, overturning a 0-3 score in the first quarter of an hour, and then in the Round of 16 he beat PSG's Ilias "NKantee" Rhazzaz 4-3 with a last-gasp penalty kick, giving the Juventus DSYRE team qualification for the eChampions League Final Eight for the first time ever.

In the quarter-finals, our DaniPitbull will take on Manchester City gamer 'Bonanno'. If successful, the semi-finals and the eventual final will take place immediately after.