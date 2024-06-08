Juventus ‘determined’ to sign 25-year-old Real Madrid star this summer – report

Andriy Lunin has been one of the unsung heroes of the season gone by for Real Madrid. Having had to step up in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, the 25-year-old goalkeeper played his part in the successful campaign.

Impressed by his contributions, Los Blancos are eager to renew his contract and it has been suggested that a renewal until the summer of 2029 is close. Despite that, though, Lunin’s future at Real Madrid is not entirely secure.

That is because the Ukrainian international’s entourage is urging him to consider an exit, as he will now be demoted back to the second-choice position with Courtois returning as was the case for the UCL final.

Juventus interested

Amidst the speculation over his future, SPORT reports that Serie A heavyweights Juventus have taken an interest in signing Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid.

The Bianconeri are looking to secure a long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczesny in goal heading into the new season and Lunin has emerged as a target.

Lunin set for Italy switch? (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In fact, the report states that the Italian giants are ‘determined’ to sign the 25-year-old Real Madrid shot-stopper.

Furthermore, Juventus believe that Real Madrid would facilitate Lunin’s exit in the summer owing to the professionalism he has shown during his time at the club.

Lunin to decide

Given the situation, the final decision is now up to Lunin. Real Madrid have made it clear that they intend to keep him around and have offered a new contract until 2029.

While the Ukrainian appeared set to sign it, things have changed since the UCL final when Courtois was preferred over him, sowing seeds of doubt in his mind.

Apart from Juventus, there have been suggestions that some other big clubs in Europe like PSG and Man City could be interested, although they appear to be off the mark.

Even then, Lunin must now decide whether he is happy to continue competing with Courtois at Real Madrid or move in search of a regular starting berth.