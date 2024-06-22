Juventus could offer Federico Chiesa to Man Utd as part of Mason Greenwood move

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and could offer Federico Chiesa in a potential move for the Englishman.

Juve aren’t the only club linked with the player, who was loaned out to Getafe last season and impressed. Lazio have also been linked with Greenwood and have held talks with him, but seem to fall short of the asking price.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Greenwood is still very much a target for the Bianconeri and while they are not looking to meet United’s price tag of €40 million to €50 million. But they could look to offer Federico Chiesa as part of the move to bring Greenwood to Turin.

Chiesa’s future will be defined after EURO 2024 and he is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, but his contract situation makes him a sellable entity. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2025 and there seems to be no renewal on the horizon.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN