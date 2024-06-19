Juventus Could Make Key Change To Deal For Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz

Weston McKennie could be removed from Juventus’ proposed player plus cash deal with Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Serie A Juventus to let Luiz join them in the summer for a cash plus player deal.

Juventus are willing to pay a transfer fee in the region of €18m while letting McKennie and Samuel Illing Jnr join Aston Villa.

Luiz is happy to join Juventus but there is a blockage on the deal happening as Aston Villa have struggled to agree terms with McKennie.

There is also no agreement between Juventus and McKennie on his exit conditions, despite fresh talks today.

Now Juventus could pull McKennie out of the deal with Aston Villa and consider other options to get the transfer over the line.

The 25-year-old American spent the second half of the 2022/23 season with Leeds United but failed to make an impression in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are only prepared to proceed with the Luiz deal if they are happen with both the financial and the squad factors.