Juventus cool their interest in Riccardo Calafiori

Serie A giants Juventus are seeking alternatives to Italian international defender Riccardo Calafiori, after Bologna refuse to drop their asking price.

New Bianconeri boss Thiago Motta is keen to re-unite with his Rossoblu protege in Turin, but the two clubs cannot find a suitable agreement.

Calafiori, who is currently preparing for Italy’s big showdown against Croatia at Euro 2024, has put all thoughts about his future on hold until after the championships.

Nurtured in the youth ranks at Roma, Calafiori was outstanding last season, helping Bologna to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Now La Gazzetta dello Sport (via tuttomercatoweb) claims that Motta is losing patience and may drop his interest entirely, to focus on another player he has already taken charge of, Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior.

The two were together during Motta’s time at the helm at Spezia and the 24-year-old could be a surprise new addition to his Bianconeri squad.

