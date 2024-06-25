Juventus have contacted OGC Nice with approach to sign Manchester United target Khephren Thuram

Manchester United will be looking to make major changes to their squad this summer as they aim to return to the pinnacle of English football.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered United’s lowest ever Premier League finish last time out, leaving INEOS under no illusions of the size of the task ahead.

United were far too open in the middle of the park last season and signing a disciplined midfielder is surely high on the shopping list in the coming weeks.

French midfielder Khephren Thuram has been linked with bolstering Ten Hag’s options in the engine room but transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future that doesn’t read well for United fans.

Romano says Italian giants Juventus are “the team with the best chance” of signing the 23-year-old in the summer window.

Despite not making an official bid as yet, Romano says Juve are keen on Thuram and have been in contact with both the selling club and the player’s representatives.

“They (Juventus) are the team that have been in contact with Nice and with the player’s camp. He’s on their shortlist,” he said.

Despite apparent interest from United and other Serie A clubs including AC Milan and Roma, Romano claims the Old Lady are “the only team” to have held concrete talks regarding a move.

The news seems to have put United out of the race to sign the player but given UEFA’s multi-club rule, it would have been a difficult deal for INEOS to pull off regardless.

The same rule has rendered United’s pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo almost extinct with the governing body not allowing deals between clubs with the same owners.

United no doubt will now turn their attention to other targets that will help sure up the middle of the park, particularly with the expected exit of Casemiro after an awful individual season.

A raft of players will be linked with joining the ranks at Old Trafford and with the transfer window now officially open, United fans can expect some movement in the coming weeks.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

