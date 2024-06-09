Juventus consider Morata return from Atletico Madrid

With Arkadiusz Milik expected to be out of action for six weeks, Tuttosport claim that Juventus could try again for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Milik was forced to withdraw from the Poland squad for the EURO 2024 tournament after sustaining a knee injury during the friendly against Ukraine.

He suffered a meniscus issue and will need to undergo surgery over the next few days, which is expected to keep him out of action for approximately six weeks.

Morata back on Juve radar

Although Milik will be back for the start of next season, Juventus are still looking towards Morata for what would be a third different stint in Turin.

The 31-year-old was already with Juve from 2014-16, then again from 2020 to 2022.

His contract with Atletico Madrid runs until June 2026 and Tuttosport warns that if he does make the move to the Serie A side, he must reduce his current wages.

It is hardly the first time that Morata has been linked with a return to the Old Lady and he has never disguised that it would suit him and his family, as he is married to an Italian.

The striker was also on target when Spain beat Northern Ireland 5-1 in a friendly test.