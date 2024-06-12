Juventus Consider Going In For Arsenal And Man Utd Linked Attacker

Juventus Consider Going In For Arsenal And Man Utd Linked Attacker

Juventus are poised to get involved in the race to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer.

AC Milan have been expected to sign the Dutchman from Bologna in the upcoming transfer window.

The Rossoneri are prepared to pay his €40m release clause and have also agreed personal terms on a contract with the attacker.

However, the deal has stalled due to Kia Joorabchian’s, the player’s agent, demanding €15m commission to get the transfer through.

Manchester United are set to prioritise signing Zirkzee this summer, while Arsenal are suitors and could become keener after their Benjamin Sesko disappointment, and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Juventus are also considering jumping back into the race.

The Serie A giants bowed out of the chase after it seemed certain that Zirkzee would be joining AC Milan.

However, the stalemate between AC Milan and Joorabchian has encouraged Juventus to get back into the race.

Juventus are already dealing with Joorabchian with regards to their push to sign Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

They could soon try and get their legs into the chase for Zirkzee, who is still hoping for a move to AC Milan.