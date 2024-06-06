Juventus coaches' course in Dubai

The Juventus Academy project continues to grow. After the Juventus Academy Dubai and Sharjah won the ‘Best Youth Academy’ award at the SPIAs, the Al Nasr Sports Club staged a Juventus coaches' course in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

Between 31 May and 2 June, a workshop was held in Dubai that offered local coaches a unique opportunity to better understand and deepen their understanding of the Juventus Academy methodology. During the workshop, different topics were discussed for reflection and analysis: from technical insights, to performance and sports psychology, theoretical lessons and observations on the field with the support of the staff and players of the Juventus Academy Dubai. As proof of attendance at the end of the workshop, a certificate of participation was issued by Juventus Football Club.