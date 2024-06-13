Juventus coach Thiago Motta called Napoli captain Di Lorenzo

Sportitalia claim that new Juventus coach Thiago Motta spoke directly to Giovanni Di Lorenzo last night, as the Napoli captain has his heart set on the Bianconeri.

The right-back has made clear several times via his agent that he has no intention of remaining at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona following some incidents that hurt him deeply.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis and coach Antonio Conte are trying to convince him to change his mind, but so far to no avail.

Thiago Motta direct contact with Di Lorenzo

According to Sportitalia transfer expert Michele Criscitiello, the situation intensified last night when new Juve coach Thiago Motta spoke directly to Di Lorenzo by telephone.

The player is currently in Germany with the Italy squad preparing for EURO 2024 and wants to put off any discussion about his future until after the tournament.

However, during yesterday’s press conference, Di Lorenzo notably never said he wanted to stay at Napoli, keeping his answers relatively vague and sticking only to the version of events given by his agent.