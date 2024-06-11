Juventus closing on Douglas Luiz and Greenwood deals

Juventus are very active on the transfer market, closing on the deal for Douglas Luiz with Aston Villa and reportedly Mason Greenwood of Manchester United chose them as his priority.

The Bianconeri are revamping the squad under new coach Thiago Motta, as Max Allegri was sacked with two games left to go in the season.

Multiple sources today are confident that the basic deal is done, so Douglas Luiz will join Juve for €18-20m cash plus ownership of Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior, two players who were both one year off the end of their contracts in Turin.

Only a few details are still to be worked out, but the situation has been effectively agreed.

Juventus active in Premier League

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia also report this evening that Manchester United winger Greenwood has given the all-clear to Juventus and gave them the priority for his summer move.

The 22-year-old spent this season on loan at Getafe CF, where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

It is reported that Manchester United want €50m to sell Greenwood, whereas Juve would be at most prepared to reach €30m, seeing him as an investment for the future.

However, it would only be done after Federico Chiesa or Matias Soule were sold first to raise funds and free up space in those wider roles.

Greenwood had some off the field problems too, spending time in prison for domestic violence and the Manchester United squad reportedly voted not to have him reinstated after his former partner dropped the charges.