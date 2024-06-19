Juventus all clear for Douglas Luiz thanks to Barrenechea at Aston Villa

Juventus all clear for Douglas Luiz thanks to Barrenechea at Aston Villa

Juventus are back on track to get Douglas Luiz imminently, as Weston McKennie was removed from the deal and Enzo Barrenechea has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa, joining Samuel Iling-Junior.

The transfer agreement had originally been done for Douglas Luiz to move to Turin in exchange for €20-25m cash plus McKennie and Iling-Junior.

However, that fell apart when McKennie blocked the whole affair, some report because he wanted compensation to leave Juve, others that his wage demands were too high for the Premier League side.

Regardless of the specific reason, the USMNT midfielder was holding everything up and with no progress, the clubs decided to excise him from the deal.

Barrenechea resolves Juventus impasse for Douglas Luiz

Instead, Barrenechea was added in following his loan experience with Frosinone and the Argentine has quickly managed to agree personal terms with Aston Villa, reports Sportitalia chief transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà.

Barrenechea is valued at €25m including some difficult to achieve bonuses.

Sky Sport Italia suggested that Aston Villa had requested Matias Soule or Dean Huijsen in part-exchange instead, but they are valued at far more than Barrenechea and not even considered by Juventus.

Now that this issue has been resolved, Douglas Luiz could complete his transfer to Juve within days.