Juventus and Chiesa destined to part ways this summer

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto confirms that Juventus have put Federico Chiesa on the market, but the Italian star will predictably make up his mind on his future after the Euros.

Juventus and Chiesa are destined to part ways this summer, Football Italia transfer expert Matteo Moretto confirms.

The Italian reporter wrote in his latest column for Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing that the Serie A giants have put their star on the market.

Chiesa’s contract expires in June 2025, and Moretto said the Italian star will decide his future after the Euros.

Which club will Chiesa join this summer?

Moretto confirmed Napoli and their new coach, Antonio Conte, are keen on the Italy international, while Roma are looking for a different kind of player as things stand.

Chiesa and Juventus seem destined to part ways this summer, but the winger’s next club is still uncertain.

Chiesa joined Juventus in a €55m deal from Fiorentina in 2020.

The 26-year-old has scored 32 goals in 131 games with the Bianconeri, winning one Supercoppa Italiana and two Coppa Italia.