Juventus challenge Milan for Monaco star Fofana

According to Sportitalia, Juventus are ready to compete with Milan over the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

It is no secret that Fofana has been approached by the Rossoneri for a potential summer switch to San Siro, but they are apparently not the only Serie A side showing an interest.

Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà insists that Juve have also looked into his situation and could be ready to pounce, forming an entirely new midfield with Douglas Luiz also arriving from Aston Villa.

Fofana a bargain from Monaco

The asking price is circa €15m plus bonuses, a bargain caused by the fact his contract is due to expire in June 2025, so Monaco want to avoid losing him as a free agent.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also potential clubs for the 25-year-old, who has 18 senior caps for France.

He made 35 appearances for Monaco this season, contributing four goals and four assists.