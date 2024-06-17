Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer no longer a target for Manchester United



After conceding the most goals in over 50 years last season, Manchester United’s new co-owners INEOS are right to prioritise defensive reinforcements first and foremost.

Changes are already afoot with Raphael Varane already departing while both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been linked with summer exits.

Since the start of the new year, multiple names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Gleison Bremer of Juventus emerging as a top-priority target for the Red Devils.

Bremer scored three goals and helped keep 19 clean sheets in 40 games across all competitions, emerging in the top four percent among his peers in Italy for tackles and duels won (as per fotmob).

Bremer interest

The rumour mill was abuzz with reports that the English giants would trigger the Brazilian’s release clause in order to get the deal over the line amid interest from other clubs.

There were also reports of a potential swap deal involving Mason Greenwood moving to the Serie A with the Brazil international arriving in Manchester.

However, in recent days, the Juve star’s name has hardly come up with United moving on to other targets such as Jarrad Branthwaite with the club reportedly planning a second bid after failing to get their man with their first offer.

TMW have suggested that Thiago Motta’s arrival as the new Juventus boss has changed the landscape with the Old Lady no longer looking at selling the 27-year-old.

No longer a target

Considering the Turin outfit’s changed stance, the 20-time English league champions have also drawn up a list of alternatives including Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace.

“Manchester United chased Gleison Bremer for a long time, but abandoned the Brazilian defender for two reasons: the first because Juventus denied the possible transfer, the second because they are deciding to focus on Sporting Lisbon defender Gonzalo Inacio.”

Whether it is the right call remains to be seen but the new co-owners are looking at young players, preferably with Premier League experience and eyeing the Everton or Palace star makes a lot of sense.

Juventus were also reportedly asking for at least €70 million, something which keep the player out of United’s reach considering their precarious financial position this summer.

