Juventus boss Thiago Motta makes contact for Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Serie A giants Juventus manager Thiago Motta are in talks with Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo over a potential transfer.

According to a report by Carlo Pozzoli of Sport Italia, Juventus’ new head coach Thiago Motta had a telephone conversation with Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo as he wants to bring the right-back to Turin this summer.

The 30-year-old has expressed his desire to wear the Bianconeri colours next season and he looks to be on his way out of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli are aware of the situation and losing an experienced man like Di Lorenzo would be a big hit for the club as Alessandro Zanoli cannot be relied upon fully.

The Neapolitans are interested in Juventus’ few players and they will look to arrange for a deal which suits them well. Antonio Conte likes the profile of Federico Chiesa and Alessandro Buongiorno and Aurelio De Laurentiis is expected to ask Thiago Motta’s club to add a player to sweeten the deal.

Talks are at a primary stage and Napoli have not received any official bid from Juventus for Di Lorenzo.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN