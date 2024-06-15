Juventus bids Federico Cherubini farewell

After over a decade in Turin, filled with many victories and achievements, Federico Cherubini's adventure at Juventus will come to an end on 30 June.

Arriving at Juventus from Foligno in 2012, Cherubini’s 12 years in black and white saw him involved in various capacities at the Club.

Yet in each role he held, there was one common thread: competence and professionalism. And it’s with these two words that we sum up his 12 years at in Bianconero.

Juventus thanks Federico for his work and we wish him all the best for the future.