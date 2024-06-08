Juventus’ Arek Milik set to miss the Euros for Poland

Juventus and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik is set to miss the European championships after picking up an injury.

Milik was part of the initial squad for the Euros for Poland but disaster struck for the striker yesterday. During Poland’s friendly against Ukraine yesterday, he could only play for two minutes before coming off due to what seemed like a minor issue.

But the injury, as it now has been confirmed, isn’t minor. At the end of the game, Poland boss Michat Probierz announced that the striker may have to undergo a surgery and he had picked up a knee injury. He also confirmed that Milik will not play the Euros and Poland could also be without three other players.

The Polish FA also confirmed the news (via TMW), revealing that the ex-Napoli man will undergo a knee surgery soon and the speculation is that he could be out for about six weeks.

“During the friendly match against Ukraine, the Polish national team suffered numerous injuries, one of which, was that of Arkadiusz Milik and unfortunately proved to be so serious that it will exclude the player from participation in the final phase of the European Championship. The player will return to the club and will be forced to undergo a knee arthroscopy.”