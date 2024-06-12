🚨 Juventus appoint Thiago Motta as new coach

Thiago Motta is officially the new coach of Juventus.

The 41-year-old joins the Bianconeri from Bologna and has signed a three-year contract with his new club.

Motta takes over from Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked in the aftermath of Juve's Coppa Italia final victory over Atalanta in May.

A Brazil-born former Italian international midfielder, Motta played for the likes of Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in his playing days, along with Inter and Genoa in Serie A.

It was Genoa who gave him his first senior coaching assignment in 2019 but, he was sacked after just 10 games in charge.

In July 2021 he was appointed coach of Spezia, whom he guided to an unlikely escape from relegation in Serie A, prompting interest from Bologna the following summer.

And after a comfortable mid-table finish in 2022/23, the crowning achievement of Motta's coaching career came last season, when his Rossoblù side finished fifth in Serie A and qualified for next season's Champions League.