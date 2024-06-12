Juventus agree personal terms with Mason Greenwood, preparing opening bid of €30 million plus bonuses



After an overall disappointing season, Manchester United will need reinforcements all across the pitch. But in order to steer clear of breaching any Profit and Sustainability rules, the club will first have to focus on moving players on.

INEOS are on a mission to clear up the wage bill and already multiple high-earners have been shown the door while more are expected to be on their way as part of the planned summer clearout.

Players who spent last season out on loan are also set to be sold with Mason Greenwood’s future the subject of constant rumours with plenty of clubs eyeing the academy graduate.

The England international shone during his temporary spell at Getafe, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists, emerging as the club’s second top-scorer while winning the Player of the Year award for his efforts.

Greenwood interest

While the 22-year-old would prefer to remain in Madrid, United are eyeing a permanent solution and have slapped a €50 million asking price on his head.

Both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were looking at landing him via swap deals but Juventus have emerged as the new favourites as per recent reports.

Now highly-respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that the player’s entourage is giving priority to the Old Lady with personal terms already agreed.

While the Turin-based outfit are unlikely to match United’s asking price, they plan to offer bonuses over and above an initial fee of €30 million, which INEOS could accept.

“Juventus, who will return to play in the Champions League next season, are also thinking of strengthening their attack, and not just in midfield. They are looking at another Premier League footballer, Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.

Juventus agree personal terms

“The Red Devils’ request is very high: starting from a 50 million price tag. However, in recent hours there have been new contacts with the footballer’s entourage, who have given priority to Juventus.

“The Bianconeri have blocked the player, with whom they have reached an agreement on personal terms, and they expect to be able to define the deal in the coming weeks by setting the negotiation on a fixed base of 30 million, to which bonuses should be added.”

Before the deal can take place, Juve have to sell either of Federico Chiesa or Matias Soulè to raise enough capital to pull of this stunning deal.

United will be happy if they can finally move on the controversial forward and move on to other sales with the transfer window just a few weeks away from opening.

