Juventus agree contract terms with Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori

Serie A giants Juventus have now agreed terms over a contract with Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Bianconeri have seen Calafiori as a key target in the summer and Daniele Longo has reported that key progress has been made over a deal.

Juve have now agreed personal terms with Calafiori, who saw the Old Lady as his priority and saw them as a destination over Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. The Italian is keen on working with Thiago Motta, whose move to Juve will be announced soon.

Calafiori’s agent Alessandro Lucci has agreed terms over a contract for the player with Juve, who agreed to offer him a five-year deal worth around €2.5 million per season. Next week, a fee will be defined between Juve and Bologna and the Rossoblu want a fee of €30 million and 50 percent of that will go to Basel.

Juve like Calafiori because of he is left-footed and can play multiple positions.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN