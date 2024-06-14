Juventus Academy World Cup draws to a spectacular close

Thirty-six academies from five continents and twenty-six different nations, with seventy-eight teams present, involving over 900 players and 200 coaches.

The fifth edition of the Juventus Academy World Cup was, like the previous editions, first and foremost a joyous celebration of football where friendship, fun and passion took priority.

Susa, Oulx, Sauze d'Oulx, Bardonecchia and, of course, the Allianz Stadium - the latter being the venue for the finals - were the splendid backdrops for this year’s event.

Once again, this year’s edition was a resounding success, ending on Thursday, 13 June 2024 with the closing ceremony at the Allianz Stadium in the presence of Juventus legend David Trezeguet, who made this very special moment even more exciting for the hundreds of youngsters involved.

Below are the final results, including the Academy winners in their respective categories.

UNDER-10

GOLD GROUP

Juventus Academy Dushanbe

SILVER GROUP

Juventus Academy Bydgoszcz

BRONZE GROUP

Juventus Academy Warsaw

UNDER-11

GOLD GROUP

Juventus Academy Warsaw

SILVER GROUP

Juventus Academy Tunisia (White Squad)

BRONZE GROUP

Juventus Academy Tunisia (Blue Squad)

UNDER-12

GOLD GROUP

Juventus Academy Bydgoszcz

SILVER GROUP

Juventus Academy Los Angeles

UNDER-13

GOLD GROUP

Juventus Academy Los Angeles

SILVER GROUP

Juventus Academy Wroclaw

It was a short, but intense tournament, and we are sure that the experiences of these young girls and boys will forever remain.

See you next year!