Juventus Academy World Cup draws to a spectacular close
Thirty-six academies from five continents and twenty-six different nations, with seventy-eight teams present, involving over 900 players and 200 coaches.
The fifth edition of the Juventus Academy World Cup was, like the previous editions, first and foremost a joyous celebration of football where friendship, fun and passion took priority.
Susa, Oulx, Sauze d'Oulx, Bardonecchia and, of course, the Allianz Stadium - the latter being the venue for the finals - were the splendid backdrops for this year’s event.
Once again, this year’s edition was a resounding success, ending on Thursday, 13 June 2024 with the closing ceremony at the Allianz Stadium in the presence of Juventus legend David Trezeguet, who made this very special moment even more exciting for the hundreds of youngsters involved.
Below are the final results, including the Academy winners in their respective categories.
UNDER-10
GOLD GROUP
Juventus Academy Dushanbe
SILVER GROUP
Juventus Academy Bydgoszcz
BRONZE GROUP
Juventus Academy Warsaw
UNDER-11
GOLD GROUP
Juventus Academy Warsaw
SILVER GROUP
Juventus Academy Tunisia (White Squad)
BRONZE GROUP
Juventus Academy Tunisia (Blue Squad)
UNDER-12
GOLD GROUP
Juventus Academy Bydgoszcz
SILVER GROUP
Juventus Academy Los Angeles
UNDER-13
GOLD GROUP
Juventus Academy Los Angeles
SILVER GROUP
Juventus Academy Wroclaw
It was a short, but intense tournament, and we are sure that the experiences of these young girls and boys will forever remain.
See you next year!