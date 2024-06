Juventus Academy World Cup 2024, Day 2

Lots of football and fun on the second day of the Juventus Academy World Cup 2024, again in the beautiful setting of the upper Susa Valley.

Let's find out how the matches went!

You can find the page dedicated to the fifth edition of the JAWC here.

UNDER 13

OULX (FIELD A)

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY SHAPE 4-2

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE 0-9

ACADEMY HOUSTON – ACADEMY WROCLAW 4-0

OULX (FIELD B)

ACADEMY LOS ANGELES – ACADEMY KUWAIT 8-0

ACADEMY MACCLESFIELD – ACADEMY SCOTLAND 0-6

ACADEMY ISTANBUL WHITE – ACADEMY SYDNEY 1-1

SUSA (FIELD C)

ACADEMY PANAMA – ACADEMY SHANGHAI 0-2

ACADEMY WARSAW – ACADEMY ISTANBUL (BLACK SQUAD) 0-3

UNDER 12

SUSA (FIELD A)

ACADEMY DUBAI – ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE 3-2

ACADEMY SCOTLAND (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY PIEKARY SLASKIE 1-1

ACADEMY TOKYO – ACADEMY LONDON 5-2

SUSA (FIELD B)

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY WARSAW 1-0

ACADEMY LOS ANGELES – ACADEMY SCOTLAND (WHITE SQUAD) 1-1

ACADEMY SYDNEY – ACADEMY KUWAIT 2-2

UNDER 11

BARDONECCHIA 2

ACADEMY ATHENS – ACADEMY DUSHANBE 4-0

ACADEMY DUBAI – ACADEMY MACCLESFIELD 3-1

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY TUNISIA (WHITE SQUAD) 0-1

ACADEMY HOUSTON – ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE 1-3

SAUZE D’OULX (FIELD A)

ACADEMY SHAPE – ACADEMY SADAT CITY 0-5

ACADEMY CYPRUS – ACADEMY PANAMA 6-0

ACADEMY SAUDI ARABIA – ACADEMY RZESZOW 4-3

SAUZE D’OULX (FIELD B)

ACADEMY SHANGHAI – ACADEMY MELBOURNE 2-9

ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY WARSAW 1-4

ACADEMY GUATEMALA CITY – ACADEMY OMAN 5-0

UNDER 10

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD A)

ACADEMY ATHENS – ACADEMY TUNISIA (WHITE SQUAD) 1-2

ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE (WHITE SQUAD) – ACADEMY BOGOTA (WHITE SQUAD) 2-1

ACADEMY BRASIL – ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLUE SQUAD) 1-0

ACADEMY DUBAI – ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE 2-3

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD B)

ACADEMY BYDGOSZCZ – ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLACK SQUAD) 1-4

ACADEMY BOGOTA (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY TOKYO 1-1

ACADEMY KUWAIT – ACADEMY CYPRUS (WHITE SQUAD) 0-6

ACADEMY CYPRUS (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY VAUD 1-4

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD C)

ACADEMY ISTANBUL – ACADEMY SYDNEY 4-4

ACADEMY MALTA – ACADEMY WARSAW 4-0

ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY TSALENJIKHA 1-2

ACADEMY LOS ANGELES – ACADEMY LONDON 4-1