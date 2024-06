Juventus Academy World Cup 2024, Day 1

There were several matches staged on the first day of the Juventus Academy World Cup 2024 (JAWC) across Piedmont, all filled with Bianconeri passion as the youngsters from across the globe showed off their skills, saves and goals.

From the Under-10 to the Under-12 categories, the matches were spread across various picturesque locations such as Bardonecchia, Sauze d'Oulx, Oulx and Susa.

Below are all the results from Day 1 of the highly-anticipated annual event.

Here is the page dedicated to the ffith edition of the JAWC.

UNDER 13 - 2011

OULX (FIELD A)

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY KUWAIT 4-0

ACADEMY LOS ANGELES – ACADEMY SHAPE 10-1

ACADEMY HOUSTON – ACADEMY ISTANBUL (WHITE SQUAD) 0-1

ACADEMY SYDNEY – ACADEMY WROCLAW 3-0

OULX (FIELD A)

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY LOS ANGELES 1-2

ACADEMY KUWAIT – ACADEMY SHAPE 3-1

ACADEMY HOUSTON – ACADEMY SYDNEY 0-5

ACADEMY ISTANBUL (WHITE SQUAD) – ACADEMY WROCLAW 3-0

OULX (FIELD B)

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY MACCLESFIELD 0-2

ACADEMY SCOTLAND – ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE 2-3

ACADEMY ISTANBUL (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY PANAMA 2-0

ACADEMY SHANGHAI – ACADEMY WARSAW 0-3

OULX (FIELD B)

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY SCOTLAND 0-1

ACADEMY MACCLESFIELD – ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE 0-9

ACADEMY ISTANBUL (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY SHANGHAI 1-3

ACADEMY WARSAW – ACADEMY PANAMA 2-0

UNDER-12

SUSA (FIELD A)

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY DUBAI 4-0

ACADEMY BYDGOSZCZ – ACADEMY LOS ANGELES 6-0

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY SCOTLAND (BLACK SQUAD) 6-2

ACADEMY BYDGOSZCZ – ACADEMY SYDNEY 5-3

SUSA (FIELD A)

ACADEMY BYDGOSZCZ – ACADEMY SCOTLAND (WHITE SQUAD) 6-1

ACADEMY SYDNEY – ACADEMY LOS ANGELES 3-0

ACADEMY BYDGOSZCZ – ACADEMY KUWAIT 12-1

ACADEMY SCOTLAND (WHITE SQUAD) – ACADEMY SYDNEY 3-3

SUSA (FIELD B)

ACADEMY PIEKARY SLASKIE – ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE 2-1

ACADEMY KUWAIT – ACADEMY SCOTLAND (WHITE SQUAD) 1-4

ACADEMY DUBAI – ACADEMY PIEKARY SLASKIE 0-5

ACADEMY LOS ANGELES – ACADEMY KUWAIT 2-4

SUSA (FIELD B)

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE 8-0

ACADEMY SCOTLAND (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY DUBAI 3-4

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY PIEKARY SLASKIE 2-5

ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE – ACADEMY SCOTLAND (BLACK SQUAD) 10-2

SUSA (FIELD C)

ACADEMY BRASIL – ACADEMY DUSHANBE 0-2

ACADEMY LONDON – ACADEMY WARSAW 0-3

ACADEMY BRASIL – ACADEMY TOKYO 5-1

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY LONDON 5-0

SUSA (FIELD C)

ACADEMY BRASIL – ACADEMY WARSAW 2-3

ACADEMY TOKYO – ACADEMY DUSHANBE 2-3

ACADEMY BRASIL – ACADEMY LONDON 1-0

ACADEMY WARSAW – ACADEMY TOKYO 5-0

Academy World Cup, Day 1

UNDER-11

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD A)

ACADEMY TORUN – ACADEMY SHAPE 4-0

ACADEMY MELBOURNE – ACADEMY SADAT CITY 5-2

ACADEMY ATHENS – ACADEMY MACCLESFIELD 3-0

ACADEMY TORUN – ACADEMY SHANGHAI 4-1

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD A)

ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLUE SQUAD) – ACADEMY SAUDI ARABIA 2-3

ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLUE SQUAD) – ACADEMY GUATEMALA CITY 0-11

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD B)

ACADEMY WARSAW – ACADEMY PANAMA 9-0

ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY CYPRUS 2-3

ACADEMY DUBAI – ACADEMY DUSHANBE 13-1

ACADEMY SHAPE – ACADEMY MELBOURNE 1-9

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD B)

ACADEMY OMAN – ACADEMY RZESZOW 2-0

ACADEMY SAUDI ARABIA – ACADEMY OMAN 3-3

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD C)

ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLUE SQUAD) – ACADEMY RZESZOW 2-0

ACADEMY GUATEMALA CITY – ACADEMY SAUDI ARABIA 5-0

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY HOUSTON 2-4

ACADEMY RZESZOW – ACADEMY GUATEMALA CITY 0-9

BARDONECCHIA 2

ACADEMY TUNISIA (WHITE SQUAD) – ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE 1-3

ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLUE SQUAD) – ACADEMY OMAN 0-2

BARDONECCHIA 2

ACADEMY TUNISIA (WHITE SQUAD) – ACADEMY HOUSTON 3-0

ACADEMY DEVON – ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE 0-4

ACADEMY ATHENS – ACADEMY DUBAI 2-2

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY MACCLESFIELD 1-7

SAUZE D’OULX (FIELD A)

ACADEMY SHANGHAI – ACADEMY SHAPE 1-3

ACADEMY PANAMA – ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLACK SQUAD) 1-2

ACADEMY TORUN – ACADEMY MELBOURNE 1-4

SAUZE D’OULX (FIELD B)

ACADEMY TORUN – ACADEMY SADAT CITY 0-1

ACADEMY WARSAW – ACADEMY CYPRUS 7-0

ACADEMY SADAT CITY – ACADEMY SHANGHAI 0-3

UNDER-10

SAUZE D’OULX (FIELD A)

ACADEMY BRASIL – ACADEMY KUWAIT 5-0

ACADEMY CYPRUS (WHITE SQUAD) – ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLUE SQUAD) 2-2

ACADEMY CYPRUS (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE 0-7

ACADEMY DUBAI – ACADEMY VAUD 0-2

SAUZE D’OULX (FIELD B)

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY ISTANBUL 7-2

ACADEMY MALTA – ACADEMY SYDNEY 3-0

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY WARSAW 7-1

ACADEMY ISTANBUL – ACADEMY MALTA 2-7

SUSA (FIELD D)

ACADEMY TSALENJIKHA – ACADEMY LONDON 12-1

ACADEMY LOS ANGELES – ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE (BLACK SQUAD) 2-6

ACADEMY BYDGOSZCZ – ACADEMY TOKYO 4-0

ACADEMY BOGOTA (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLACK SQUAD) 0-6

SUSA (FIELD D)

ACADEMY SANTIAGO DE CHILE – ACADEMY VAUD 2-3

ACADEMY CYPRUS (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY DUBAI 0-6

BARDONECCHIA 2

ACADEMY ATHENS – ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE (WHITE SQUAD) 2-1

ACADEMY BOGOTA (WHITE SQUAD) – ACADEMY TUNISIA (WHITE SQUAD) 1-2

BARDONECCHIA 2

ACADEMY TOKYO – ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLACK SQUAD) 0-3

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD A)

ACADEMY BRASIL – ACADEMY CYPRUS (WHITE SQUAD) 3-1

ACADEMY KUWAIT – ACADEMY TUNISIA (BLUE SQUAD) 0-4

ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE (BLACK SQUAD) – ACADEMY LONDON 14-1

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD B)

ACADEMY ATHENS – ACADEMY BOGOTA (WHITE SQUAD) 0-3

ACADEMY PIEKARY ŚLĄSKIE (WHITE SQUAD) – ACADEMY TUNISIA (WHITE SQUAD) 0-2

ACADEMY TSALENJIKHA – ACADEMY LOS ANGELES 4-0

BARDONECCHIA (FIELD C)

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY SYDNEY 4-2

ACADEMY WARSAW – ACADEMY ISTANBUL 1-3

ACADEMY DUSHANBE – ACADEMY MALTA 3-2

ACADEMY SYDNEY – ACADEMY WARSAW (WHITE SQUAD) 4-3

ACADEMY BYDGOSZCZ – ACADEMY BOGOTA (BLACK SQUAD) 6-2