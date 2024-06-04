Juventus Academy Dubai named ‘Best Youth Academy’ at SPIAs

The Juventus Academy project continues its growth, obtaining a prestigious recognition at the SPIA Awards.

In front of a prestigious audience made up of sports leaders, decision makers, organisations, companies and creators of marketing campaigns who have contributed to the development of sport in the Middle East, the Juventus Academy of Dubai & Sharjah last week at the 'Atlantis' hotel was named 'Best Youth Academy' in the Middle East at the SPIA Awards, repeating the success of 2019 and surpassing the second place of the last edition (first among the football academies).

A great satisfaction for our first Academy in the Middle East, inaugurated in 2015 and led by a team of qualified coaches, mainly Italians, who every year give more than 1000 children aged 4 to 17 the opportunity to train following the "Juventus methodology”.

The local Juventus Academy has grown steadily over the years and has opened branches in different areas of the United Arab Emirates. We participate in the main youth football championships in the country and in various international tournaments, organize the Juventus Training Experience every year (full immersion in the black and white world), we created four different levels of football for boys and girls aged 4 to 17 and hosted black and white legends such as David Trezeguet, Sebastian Giovinco, Edgar Davids, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini.

Every year the Dubai team participates in the Juventus Academy World Cup, the annual competition that involves Juventus Academies from all over the world and last year they were the first team in Asia to win the competition, in the Under 12 category.

And that's not all, from Friday 31 May to Sunday 2 June - both included - a Juventus coaches' course was held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

Stay tuned!