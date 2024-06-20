Juve talks progress over Luiz deal

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa's talks with Juventus over the transfer of Douglas Luiz are progressing, with a deal close and now likely to include Enzo Barrenechea.

The 23-year-old midfielder is expected to be part of the cash-plus-players transfer with Samuel Iling-Junior.

Weston McKennie was initially involved but the USA international's wages became a stumbling block at the start of the week and it ultimately proved impossible to finalise a deal.

Villa are now discussing Barrenechea along with England Under-21 international Iling-Junior. Striker Matias Soule was valued too highly by Juventus to be included in any deal, despite being discussed.

Argentine Barrenechea was relegated from Serie A last season while on loan at Frosinone and has made five appearances for Juventus while Iling-Junior, who came through Chelsea's academy, played 27 times for Juve last term.

Elsewhere at Villa, Everton are close to taking 20-year-old midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who played 15 times for Villa last season, to Goodison Park.