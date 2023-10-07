Juve see off Torino to close gap with leaders Inter

Arkadiusz Milik has scored twice this season for Juventus (Isabella BONOTTO)

Juventus moved to within two points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan after Saturday's 2-0 derby victory over struggling Torino.

Second-half goals from Federico Gatti and substitute Arkadiusz Milik made sure Juve took advantage of Inter throwing away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw with Bologna earlier in the day.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are third, a point behind AC Milan who can move top later on at Genoa and three in front of fourth-placed Napoli ahead of the champions' home clash with Fiorentina on Sunday.

"We're not looking at what other teams are doing, we just want to win every game that we play, that's the only way to the top... there's a very long way to go," said Milik.

"We won, scored twice and we kept a clean sheet, but we can always play better."

Juve's win came without starting centre-forwards Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both out injured for the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Chiesa risks missing out on Italy's two Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England but was selected in the Azzurri squad by coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday.

Ivan Juric's team were also missing a clutch of players and never looked like ending their dismal record in derbies with Juventus, last beating Italy's biggest-supported club back in April 2015.

They drop down to 12th after a third straight match without scoring, their fourth without a win.

Juve's two goals came from two corners, Gatti forcing home the opener a minute after the break and then having to wait three minutes for a VAR check for offside to confirm his first goal of the season.

And Milik made sure of the points 15 minutes later when he nodded in the second from Filip Kostic's corner, ending what was left of feeble Torino's resistance.

- 'Angry' Inzaghi -

Simone Inzaghi's Inter looked set to ensure top spot in Italy until after the international break when Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martinez gave the hosts a commanding lead in the first 13 minutes at the San Siro.

But a Riccardo Orsolini penalty six minutes later and Joshua Zirkzee's fine finish shortly after half-time snatched a draw for Bologna and left Milan a chance to overtake their local rivals.

"I'm angry just as the players are in the dressing room," said Inzaghi to DAZN.

"It's the second time, after Sassuolo (a 2-1 defeat), that we lead and don't win because of mistakes and lack of attention which have cost us dearly.

"We should have scored more than two goals in the first half."

The one positive not for Inter is the superb early season form of Argentina forward Martinez, who took his league tally to 10 in eight matches with his rocket of a strike.

