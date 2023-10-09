Juszczyk reveals how Lions influenced Kittle's flea-flicker TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy connecting with George Kittle for a 38-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker was the highlight of the 49ers' resounding 42-10 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

After the game, Kyle Juszczyk joined NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Postgame Live" and shared that Kittle was looking to one-up fellow former Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, who scored on the same play for the Detroit Lions earlier on Sunday.

"We had that [play] in since last year, we ran it in the NFC Championship unsuccessfully," Juszczyk told Carlos Ramirez and Rod Brooks after the game. "So when the Detroit tight end scored, I texted George [Kittle], I'm like 'Did you see the flea-flicker?'. He texted our tight ends coach right away and said we're going to do it better, I think George had more yards."

Juice and Kittle saw the Lions run the same trick play earlier today and wanted to one-up them 😂 pic.twitter.com/tIueO6QdLa — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

The Purdy-Kittle connection strikes AGAIN ⚡️pic.twitter.com/ik9Pjw5eM9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

Kittle did in fact, manage to best his fellow Hawkeye alumni, with LaPorta's flea-flicker reception going for seven fewer yards than Kittle's.

All three of Kittle's receptions against the Cowboys went for touchdowns, setting a single-game career high for the All-Pro tight end.

Kittle also became the only tight end in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2014) to record three touchdowns of 10 or more air yards in a single game.



