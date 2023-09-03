Juszczyk praises two-way Colorado star and 49ers fan Travis Hunter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The more you can do.

That's Kyle Juszczyk's NFL motto, so it's no wonder the 49ers fullback took notice of two-way player Travis Hunter in Colorado's stunning upset of TCU on Saturday.

Travis Hunter might be my new favorite player #themoreyoucando https://t.co/qWGHfNkZ7z — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) September 2, 2023

Playing on both offense and defense for the Buffaloes, Hunter became the first Division I player in the past 20 seasons to have 100 receiving yards and an interception in the same game.

TRAVIS HUNTER WILD PICK 🤯



This guy is UNREAL. 🔥



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/LJaRafHqsX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2023

Like Hunter, Juszczyk also has a do-it-all attitude, serving as a critical piece in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme and finding other ways to get involved.

When he isn't serving as an emergency quarterback for San Francisco or filling in as a field-goal placeholder, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection can be found preparing for any other scenario he might find himself in -- like punt returns.

Juice is a jack of all trades 💪 pic.twitter.com/KCuBFBuwBK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 21, 2023

Considering the 49ers' potent offense and vaunted defense, it's hard for the Faithful -- let alone any NFL fan -- not to imagine the possibilities of having a player like Hunter on both sides of the ball. And it's likely the college sophomore has imagined playing for San Francisco, too, as the 49ers are his favorite pro football team.

In the same livestream, Hunter went on to note he'd most like to stay in Colorado should he be drafted, meaning his desired destination would be the Denver Broncos.

But if the 49ers' front office does have interest in eventually drafting Hunter, Juszczyk certainly would have some great advice for a fellow Swiss Army knife.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast