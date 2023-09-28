Juszczyk lists factors to build positive locker-room culture

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.