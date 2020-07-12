Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins get high marks from coach, teammates at first practice

The Trail Blazers made it through Day One of practice at their temporary home in Orlando Saturday -- with apparently all players in shape and healthy.

Coach Terry Stotts reported no injuries during the workout, which was described as a combination of a first workout of a training camp and a normal mid-season practice.

Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins, who had spent most or all of the season on the injured list, were impressive, according to their coach, who was "encouraged."

"They both looked like the way we remembered them," Stotts said. "I told Nurk that. He's the Nurk that I remember, playing at both ends of the floor. He made some good passes, had some good rebounds. He just made good plays. And Zach was full of energy.

"You couldn't tell that either one of them missed any amount of time. It was very encouraging."

Damian Lillard came away feeling the same way.

"They looked great," Lillard said. "They played physical in the paint. They didn't seem concerned with anything. They looked really comfortable.

"I'm excited about the style we're going to be able to play at both ends of the floor with those guys -- being up higher in the pick and rolls, putting more pressure on the ball.

"Our rebounding is going to be better than it has all season long. Us being able to play through both the bigs, because they can pass the ball really well. It was just fun to see them back on the floor. Things we haven't had the luxury of seeing this season. They both looked great. Neither one of them played hesitant and that's a great thing for our team."

Lillard said his team's first full-squad practice since the pandemic halted the season was a mix of a first-day-of-training-camp and a workout during the season.

"It felt a little bit like both," he said. "It felt like training camp because of the real high energy and excitement at the beginning. A lot of excitement. A lot of clapping.

"But then it felt like a practice we would be having early in the season. Some up-and-downs, some halfcourt drills, just kind of mixing it up. Shooting, A light lift.

"Everything was kind of mixed in like we do during the season. But the energy felt like training camp. Like we stepped away for a while and it was our first time being back together,"

Stotts was impressed with what he saw.

"We did a little bit of everything," he said. "We kind of reviewed some of the offensive things that we're looking to do. Kind of tweaked our offense to take advantage of what our new guys can do. And worked on some defensive concepts that hopefully take advantage of our big guys.

"The practice was really good. There was a lot of energy. I think everybody was ready to play basketball. The contact, going live, fullcourt, halfcourt.

"I didn't see a lot of rust, to be honest. Everybody looked good. Everybody is in good shape. And I was pretty pleased.

"No injuries. A couple of bumps and bruises. But really, everybody held up really well. We had a little scrimmage at the end, guys stayed after and got shots. Everybody is concerned about doing too much, too early, but it's a credit to the guys. They have taken care of themselves. They have been working hard to maintain their physical conditioning."

Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins get high marks from coach, teammates at first practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest