You watch the video and you might miss it. But once you see it, you can't believe it happened.

It was more than a year ago and Jusuf Nurkic was on the floor, dealing with the pain of breaking both major bones in his left leg. Referee Tyler Ford had been working the baseline in the NBA's three-official system. He was moving toward the other officials when he attempted to step over Nurkic, rather than walk around him.

Except he didn't step high enough and accidentally bumped Nurkic's injured leg.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a question people have asked me a lot over the last 12 months: Did Nurkic feel it? Did he even know it happened?

"I was aware of it," he said. "I was on the floor and I felt somebody kick my leg and I actually asked, when I got to the hospital, ‘''Did somebody kick my leg?' They said yes."

Nobody has made any accusation that the bump was intentional. Nurkic doesn't think so.

"I truly believe he didn't mean to do that," he said.

But at the same time, it could be construed as a careless move. Better to walk around an injured player than attempt to step over him, right?

"I don't think there's an excuse to try to step over somebody," Nurkic said. "But like i said, everybody do mistakes and that was his mistake."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE AND CHECK BACK LATER FOR THE ENTIRE FEATURE WITH JUSUF NURKIC

Jusuf Nurkic says he "can't get over" referee kicking him after injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest