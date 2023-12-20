Jusuf Nurkic rises up and throws it down

The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
Draymond Green is once again facing a suspension.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Mason Rudolph will try to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt in Week 16.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
"The help that he needs to get, getting himself better, is what's most important," Dumars said.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues. Every lineup decision counts. Dalton Del Don delivers his key roster picks for every game.
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Playing to a .500 record in the nonconference schedule doesn’t produce a lot of confidence in a program expected to make a lot of noise in March.