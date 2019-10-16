Jusuf Nurkic reportedly signs with Rich Paul, Klutch Sports

Jusuf Nurkic just signed a new contract last summer, but he is already changing agents. Although Nurkic will not be back to start the 2019-20 NBA season, he is already angling for something new by signing with Klutch Sports and Rich Paul.

According to a report from Chris Haynes. Nurkic has signed with Rich Paul in anticipation for his free agency in the summer of 2022. Nurkic has a partial guarantee of $12 million — a deal for the Blazers — in 2021-22.

Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is switching agents and will sign with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 15, 2019





It’s not clear what kind of impact that Nurkic will have on this Blazers roster, or whether he would even be in Portland once things shake out over the next couple of seasons. Portland has to figure out what they’re going to do in the absence of the Golden State Warriors being a top of the Western Conference, and the Blazers have a chance this season to go deep in the playoffs yet again.

Nurkic’s health will be a big part of that, and with his injury, he isn’t a lock to be a huge impact player for Portland until the playoffs. Even still, we don’t know what kind of longevity Nurkic will have given that he’s already broken his leg in addition to his most recent injury.

Signing with Paul is a good idea in terms of trying to get the most out of his potential as a 20-something-year-old, but this might not be the best news for Blazers fans. Paul has a habit of getting the most out of negotiations he can, and often times that means his players end up switching teams.

For now, we will have to watch how Nurkic recovers in his rehabilitation, and how he plays coming back in anticipation or his next contract in a couple of seasons.