Jusuf Nurkic with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs
Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/16/2021
The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.
Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.
The Nets and Timberwolves will play on Tuesday afternoon to make up for Monday's postponed game.
World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still be ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics. Coleman's ban, which was due to run until May 13 2022, will now end on Nov. 14, meaning he will miss the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but can return to competition in time to defend his world indoor and outdoor titles next year. The sprinter had been given a two-year suspension by an independent tribunal of track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in October last year.
He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.
Following a loss to Cris Cyborg in January that cost her the Bellator featherweight championship, and the onset of the coronavirus lockdowns, for former titleholder Julia Budd getting an opportunity to close out her 2020 against Jessy Miele at Bellator 244 last August was a big thing. Budd was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Miele and get herself back on track, continuing the trend of never having lost two fights in a row during her 11-year career. “I felt like it was awesome that I was able to get back in there after my fight with Cyborg in early 2020,” Budd told MMAWeekly.com. “I was hoping to get in there even sooner so it’s awesome that I’m back on one of the early (2021) Bellator cards back in there (following the win). “I was happy but I really wanted the finish in that fight. I always want to even do better than I do, but I was proud of myself.” In her constant journey to improve, Budd ran into an unexpected adjustment she had to make in training this past year. “I’m just constantly evolving and getting better in every aspect,” said Budd. “I train my wrestling. I train my ground. I train my striking. I’m constantly evolving my skills so I can go in there and have better performances and look for those finishes earlier. “Adjusting from five-round fights to three-round fights has been a little bit of adjustment, so it’s been nice getting training for three-round fights in.” This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Budd (14-3) will look to build a winning streak for herself when she faces Dayana Silva (9-5) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 257. UFC champ Francis Ngannou and champion boxer Tyson Fury butt heads “I was familiar with her before Bellator mentioned her, and after studying her and seeing what she does, I feel like my overall experience, my strength, and how well-rounded I am as a mixed martial artist is going to play into how I’m going to get that win that night,” Budd said of facing Silva. “I respect her. I respect the team she comes from. I’ve seen she’s been doing MMA for longer than I have, but I’m prepared and I know I’m going to go out there and shine.” Having gone through what she did in 2020, Budd is just looking to approach things one opportunity at a time as she seeks to work her way back into title contention this year. “I think the last year has definitely taught me to take it one fight at a time, one day at a time, so this is the most important fight for me, and making sure I make a statement of who I am and why I was the champ for so long,” said Budd. “I’m still super hungry and motivated and I’m not going anywhere.”
This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.
NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]
Justin Turner and Max Muncy hit three-run home runs as Los Angeles rallied twice to earn a 7-5 victory over visiting Colorado on Thursday and extend its winning streak to six games.
When healthy, loaded with all their star power, the current iteration of the Brooklyn Nets will have arguably the best offense of all time.
DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard both spoke highly of their time in Detroit. Small consolation for the Pistons after those two led the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable victory in Motown. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over Detroit on Wednesday night.
Making one last push for the playoffs? Trying to solidify your team for a championship run? We have pickups for you!
Jabari Parker will join the Celtics after a short stint in Sacramento.
On the Eagle Eye podcast, NBCs Football Night in America reporter Peter King is pointing the fingers at Carson Wentz himself for the deterioration of his relationship with the franchise, saying he was 'mind-boggled' by the quarterback's behavior.
See the projected win totals for the Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions for the 2021 NFL season.
What became of Kelly Bryant, who once started ahead of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson?
Mike D'Antoni does not have a contract beyond this season, but his innovative system and laid-back demeanor are right for this Rockets team.
The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back. Rublev was unrelenting, however, and bludgeoned his way into a 5-1 lead in the second set after break the Nadal serve three times. Nadal held serve but the 23-year-old world number eight then finished it off with a crushing forehand winner.
Surprise cause for Dolphins' disinterest in Jadeveon Clowney
Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.