Jusuf Nurkic with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/31/2021
Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/31/2021
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) play against the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at Spectrum Center Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 31, 2021 Portland Trail Blazers 113, Charlotte Hornets 125 (Final ) What's the buzz on Twitter? Casey Holdahl @ ...
Reaves is logging less than 20 minutes a game, but the rookie is making the most of his time on the court.
Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.
Taj Gibson: "I've been blessed to be in this league a while now. Especially becoming a late pick, coming in a lot older than guys. So I'm just happy to still be in this league. I'm just going to ride it until they tell me they don't want me to play ...
Panthers LB Shaq Thompson played a huge role in the Week 8 win, helping pace a flashy defensive outing to complement a controlled offensive approach.
The Suns bucked consensus by picking Cameron Johnson No. 11 in 2019 and drafting Jalen Smith No 10 in 2020.
As the second-year player works back to playing in games, he still needs a lot of reps before the Warriors make him a rotation player.
DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit on Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season. Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory. “It was very gratifying to see we kept the fight,” DeRozan said.
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.
Russell Westbrook showed off some dance moves during the Lakers' win over the Cavaliers in an effort to bring some swag back to the team.
A male fighter defeated a female opponent in a heavily-criticised bout in Poland
Jalen Green looks like the early favorite for Rookie of the Year, while Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley are playing well in the first month of the season.
Kyle Busch used an offensive slur in a post-race interview Sunday. Busch was angry with fellow driver Brad Keselowski.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gives another update on Ben Simmons' future.
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full team practices, the Warriors announce. A big step in his recovery process. Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater What's the buzz on Twitter? Monte Poole @ MontePooleNBCS James Wiseman ...
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
Tommy Fury must reportedly legally change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ if he loses to Paul
Von Miller is saying goodbye to Denver and hello to Los Angeles.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux returned to Atlanta to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 5 of the 2021 World Series.