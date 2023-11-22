Jusuf Nurkic with the big dunk

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to give their takeaways from Week 11 of the NFL season and react to the latest news around the league. The duo dive into the benching of Zach Wilson, the Bears blowing a huge lead late and what Justin Fields has to do to keep the job next season, Patrick Mahomes' receivers letting him down once again on Monday night and the return of Desmond Ridder. Next, Charles and Frank react to the firing of Steelers OC Matt Canada as they attempt to determine how much of the blame pie Canada deserves for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles. Both agree Kenny Pickett is showing he's not the guy at quarterback. Charles also announces the breaking news that Colts LB Shaq Leonard is being released, and the hosts discuss the odd timing and some potential landing spots if he becomes available. Finally, the duo celebrate the holiday week by each giving something they're thankful for. Charles is thankful for Brock Purdy and the 49ers for putting out one of the prettiest offensive products we've seen in years when at full strength. Frank is thankful for the Lions being fun to watch and finally worth tuning into on Thanksgiving Day.