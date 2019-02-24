Jusuf Nurkic and Ben Simmons are beefing now (VIDEO)

Saturday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t go that well for the Eastern Conference team. In an early day game, Philly looked lackluster and wound up getting beat by Portland, 130-115. The Blazers scored 41 points in the third quarter en route to their rout.

Meanwhile, Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic and Ben Simmons were chippy with each other for a large portion of the game. Simmons, a career 55 percent free-throw shooter, heard it loud and clear from Nurkic during an attempt at the charity stripe halfway through the third quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As Simmons released the attempt, courtside mics picked up Nurkic telling Simmons, “Hell no!”

Simmons then quickly walked up behind Nurkic, telling him, “You talk a lot of shit for being an ass.”

Via Twitter: