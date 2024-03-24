Jusuf Nurkic with a 2 Pt vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jusuf Nurkic (Phoenix Suns) with a 2 Pt vs. San Antonio Spurs, 03/23/2024
The 14-time All-Star's commitment to the defensive side and guarding 1 through 5 are part of the next evolution for him and the Suns.
Michigan State punched first, but North Carolina's counter decided the game as UNC rode hot shooting from 3 into the Sweet 16.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Most of the women's brackets were already busted midway through the first day of games, too.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
The first full day of NCAA women's tournament action featured No. 11 Middle Tennessee upsetting No. 6 Louisville and plenty of other near-upsets.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.