Justyn Ross’s spectacular one-handed catch impresses Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

It’s way too early for any undrafted rookie to earn a roster spot, but Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is already garnering attention in Kansas City.

Ross made a spectacular one-handed catch on the practice field Wednesday during Organized Team Activities, and both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce took to social media afterward to praise Ross for handling it like business as usual.

“Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it,” Mahomes wrote.

“I felt like I was the only one that got hype when I saw it live!! WE NEED MORE JUICE!” Kelce added.

Ross isn’t like most undrafted rookies. As a true freshman at Clemson, he was one of the best receivers in college football, and he likely would have been a first-round pick after that season if not for the NFL’s rule requiring players to be three years out of high school before they can play in the NFL. After his freshman year, however, the rest of his Clemson career was plagued by injuries, including a diagnosis of a spinal condition that led some NFL teams to conclude he won’t be able to play in the NFL, and he never equaled the production of his freshman year.

But now Ross is getting an opportunity in Kansas City. By the early returns, he’s making the most of it.

