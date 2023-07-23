Justyn Ross receives first-team reps with Chiefs at training camp

Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is making noise at training camp.

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported that Ross received first-team repetitions in the Chiefs’ first full-team practice on Sunday. Other reporters also noted that Ross was very involved and made several catches in drills.

It’s worth noting that Kansas City wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was a starter last season, tweaked his knee and missed part of Sunday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.

Signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent, Ross missed his rookie season last year due to a foot injury.

But after an offseason of recovery, Ross is back at full strength and received praise from his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, back in April.

“The talent is through the roof. I think anyone can see that,” Mahomes said of Ross. “He’s getting better and better. Even though he wasn’t active all year long, he was in the building, and he was able to see the guys and how we do things. Listening and being in the meetings and some of the stuff like that. I’m excited for him. To be able to get out there and get the reps in practice and get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.”

At Clemson, Ross had 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns over three years. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver was forced to miss his junior season due to a congenital fusion in his spine, but he returned to the field in 2021 for his senior season.

Really encouraging sign here in the opening full-team practice that Justyn Ross is receiving first-team repetitions. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 23, 2023

Justyn Ross returning punts before practice begins pic.twitter.com/xFUzgSuQjo — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 23, 2023

First practice WR obs: Chiefs are going to give Skyy Moore plenty of opportunity to be a top guy. Richie James had one of best practices with nasty juke move on catch in red zone. Justyn Ross very involved Day 1. Kadarius Toney was limited and we didn’t see him in team drills. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) July 23, 2023

