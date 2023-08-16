Justyn Ross is back on the practice field after injury scare

Great news for Clemson and Kansas City Chiefs fans; Justyn Ross is healthy and back on the field.

There was no news on the severity of Ross’ injury, only that he hurt his leg/hamstring and was “carted” off the practice field Tuesday. As I mentioned in the injury report, “carted” off tends to be misleading as people don’t seem to truly understand what it means. Ross walked off the field under his own power and hopped in the front seat of the cart on the way to the locker room.

All appears fine for the former Clemson star, who is back on the practice field Wednesday. Thankfully, Ross is okay and back to work.

#Chiefs WR Justyn Ross was spotted back on the practice field today. A sigh of relief in KC. https://t.co/NFf0WZEmEY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 16, 2023

