Justyn Ross is already turning his teammates’ heads at Kansas City Chiefs’ OTAs

Earlier this month, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross “might be the greatest free agent ever if he stays healthy.”

Ross missed the 2020 season after “congenital fusion of his upper cervical spine and then a surgical fusion at a level below,” as the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Although Ross played in Clemson’s 2021 season, he went undrafted and signed with the Chiefs, who said he had been medically cleared to play football.

It’s fair to say Ross is off to a strong start.

The Chiefs started organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday and the team shared a highlight of Ross reaching to make an impressive one-handed catch.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was wowed by Ross’ catch ... and his reaction.

“Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

Tight end Travis Kelce also was fired up by the grab.

“I felt like I was the only one that got hype when I saw it live!! WE NEED MORE JUICE!!” he tweeted.

Ross wrote in response: “got u next time brotha” with smiling emojis.